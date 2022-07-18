Belpre Homecoming will be celebrating its 90th year anniversary

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Belpre homecoming will be at Civitan Park August 4th, 5th and 6th.

Throughout the three days many events will be going on for people of all ages to enjoy.

New additions to the homecoming include a contemporary Christian performance on Thursday and and Cosi during Saturday’s kids fest.

Visitors can also enjoy some familiar activities including helicopter rides and the Columbus Zoo on Saturday

The homecoming is set to end Saturday night with fireworks.

Terri Klingenberg, the homecoming coordinator, said that this year’s display is set to be bigger and better than ever.

“Because it is out 90th, we decided to go a little bit bigger and spend a little bit more money. So we’re really excited. To have that. We’ve been told in the past that our fireworks displays are incredible and so you gotta keep improving every year. We want to keep people coming back to the park and joining us for the homecoming.”

The homecoming will have free admissions and entertainment

You can find more information on the events, days and times on the Belpre Homecoming webpage.

https://www.belprehomecoming.com/

