Advertisement

Belpre Homecoming will be celebrating its 90th year anniversary

Belpre Homecoming will be celebrating 90th anniversary
Belpre Homecoming will be celebrating 90th anniversary(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Belpre homecoming will be at Civitan Park August 4th, 5th and 6th.

Throughout the three days many events will be going on for people of all ages to enjoy.

New additions to the homecoming include a contemporary Christian performance on Thursday and and Cosi during Saturday’s kids fest.

Visitors can also enjoy some familiar activities including helicopter rides and the Columbus Zoo on Saturday

The homecoming is set to end Saturday night with fireworks.

Terri Klingenberg, the homecoming coordinator, said that this year’s display is set to be bigger and better than ever.

“Because it is out 90th, we decided to go a little bit bigger and spend a little bit more money. So we’re really excited. To have that. We’ve been told in the past that our fireworks displays are incredible and so you gotta keep improving every year. We want to keep people coming back to the park and joining us for the homecoming.”

The homecoming will have free admissions and entertainment

You can find more information on the events, days and times on the Belpre Homecoming webpage.

https://www.belprehomecoming.com/

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Skunk rescue
Local girl helps skunk from possible soda can disaster
Experts speak on Fentanyl dangers following warnings from police
Experts speak on fentanyl dangers following warnings from police
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
OBITUARY: Haynes, Terry Wayne
Josh Wilson was murdered while on vacation with his wife and son
Josh Wilson was murdered in Myrtle Beach during Fourth Of July Vacation

Latest News

Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
The ACLU, on behalf of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, was seeking an injunction to...
Court blocks West Virginia’s felony abortion law, AG vows to appeal
Local girl saves a skunk from a Pepsi can disaster
WTAP News @ 6 - Skunk saved by local girl
Rosie's glass collector event returns to Marietta
WTAP News @ 6 - Rosie's Glass Collector Event