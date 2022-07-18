County Commission: July 18, 2022

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The owners of Mitchell’s Mobile Home Park in Washington, W.Va. stood in front of county commissioners today in hopes to begin their process of creating more affordable homes.

The owners are hoping to take 7-9 trailers from Gihon Terrace to rehabilitate and sell for affordable housing.

County commissioners granted the mobile home owners 60 days to show progress of the rehabilitation process.

After the 60 days are over the mobile homes will be checked for progress.

