Obituary: Adams, Janet Sue King
Janet Sue King Adams, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at Stonerise Nursing Home Sunday, July 17, 2022.
She was born March 20, 1942, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Lucy N. Dawson King.
Janet was a Hostess/Server at Jimmy Colombo’s for many years. She was a fan of Elvis, Clint Eastwood, and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church in Parkersburg, WV.
Janet is survived by five sons: Steven Joseph Jones (Tina); Stanley Dee Jones; Charles Everett Jones (Missy); Howard Daniel Rutherford and Samuel Hank Rutherford (Pam); one sister: JoAnn Ball; six grandchildren: Alex Jones; Zack Jones (Allie); Cory Jones (Jaylah); Jessica Rutherford; Kaylee Rutherford; and Jennifer Rutherford; six great-grandchildren: Ellie; Isaac; Carson; Wyatt; Owen; and Margo; a niece: Kathy; and a nephew: David.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands: Joseph Jones, James Rutherford, and Paul Adams; one sister: Norma Mason; one grandson: Josh Jones.
A funeral service for Janet will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, OH, with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
For those wishing to extend online condolences, please go to www.lamberttatman.com.
