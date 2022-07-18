Advertisement

Obituary: Adams, Janet Sue King

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Janet Sue King Adams, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully at Stonerise Nursing Home Sunday, July 17, 2022.

She was born March 20, 1942, in Akron, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles R. and Lucy N. Dawson King.

Janet was a Hostess/Server at Jimmy Colombo’s for many years. She was a fan of Elvis, Clint Eastwood, and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a member of the Calvary Memorial Church in Parkersburg, WV.

Janet is survived by five sons: Steven Joseph Jones (Tina); Stanley Dee Jones; Charles Everett Jones (Missy); Howard Daniel Rutherford and Samuel Hank Rutherford (Pam); one sister: JoAnn Ball; six grandchildren: Alex Jones; Zack Jones (Allie); Cory Jones (Jaylah); Jessica Rutherford; Kaylee Rutherford; and Jennifer Rutherford; six great-grandchildren: Ellie; Isaac; Carson; Wyatt; Owen; and Margo; a niece: Kathy; and a nephew: David.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands: Joseph Jones, James Rutherford, and Paul Adams; one sister: Norma Mason; one grandson: Josh Jones.

A funeral service for Janet will be held Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre, OH, with Pastor Don Yeager officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the funeral home.

For those wishing to extend online condolences, please go to www.lamberttatman.com.

