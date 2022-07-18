Obituary: Anderson, Carol A.

Carol A. Anderson, 80, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 17th, 2022.

She was born April 17th, 1942, to Charles J. and Blanche M. Stewart Wince.

She was a 1960 graduate of Harrisville High School. In July 1972, she married the love of her life Robert “Bob” Anderson, who would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on the 22nd.

Throughout the almost 50 years that the family resided in Parkersburg, she stood by Bob’s side as his helpmate, assisting with his ministry as the pastor of the Community of Christ (RLDS), Harmony Mission, in Ritchie County, WV. In addition to making the sometimes multiple times a week trek to the church, she taught Sunday school and helped organize Vacation Bible School, church dinners, and craft fundraisers for the little congregation. Carol would also teach children’s classes at Camp Bountiful, during the summer, in Ohio. She did all of this while raising two boys and making sure that they didn’t want for anything. Later, after her boys were raised, she even spent some time as pastor at Harmony.

Carol worked for a time at Union Williams PSD and retired from Willow Island Federal Credit Union.

In 1991 Carol and Bob were blessed with a granddaughter, Katie. One of Mom’s greatest joys was to go to Penny’s outlet in Columbus and buy fancy dresses for Katie to have her picture taken in. She and Bob surely spoiled her and seemingly became frequent flyers and Disney World. They continued this tradition of spoiling grandkids by doting on Katie’s son Skylar. She will surely be missed.

In addition to her husband Bob, she is survived by son, Jeff Wright of Cutler, OH, Kevin Wright of Deltona, FL, sister Judy Underwood (Kenny Waggoner), brother Terry Wince (Sandy), sister-in-law Judy Wince, Granddaughter Katie Wright, Great-grandson Skylar, and several nieces and their children.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Charles G. Wince, nephew Chad Wince, niece Nicole Underwood and mother-in-law Lucille Williams.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care over the last few years.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville.

Visitation will be Thursday, from 6 – 8 pm and also Friday from 10 – 11 am.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

