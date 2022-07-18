Obituary: Brown, Alice Ann Ayers

Alice Ann Ayers Brown, 90, of Vienna, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at her residence.

She was born September 9, 1931, in Smithville, WV, a daughter of the late Ashford and Ruby Risher Ayers.

Alice was a school teacher at Neale Elementary and was a member of Wayside United Methodist Church of Vienna.

She is survived by her children, David Brown, Dan Brown (Leanne), both of Parkersburg, and Kathy Moore (John) of Fleming, OH; grandchildren, Nick Brown of Martinsburg, Megan Barrett (Matt) of Fleming, OH, Heather Moore-Hupp (Stefan) of Berlin, Germany and Johnny Moore of Fleming, OH; and great-grandchildren, Olive, Bradley, Grace, and Alice Barrett.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Richard Cain, Amedisys Home Health nurses Jen and Lindsey, and caregivers Tammy and Tina for their compassionate care.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald L. Brown, who passed on March 7, 2022.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Jeremy Daniels officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 pm at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wayside United Methodist Church Building Fund in memory of Alice.

