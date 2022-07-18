Obituary: Farley, Evelyn Louise

Evelyn Louise Farley, 93, formerly of Waterford, Ohio, ended her life’s journey on July 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with family.

She was born Nov. 11, 1928, the daughter of Vernie and Ruth Brookover of Williamstown, WV. Evelyn had a happy childhood in the country riding her Grandpa Pearly’s plowhorse and playing her guitar and singing. She was a 1946 graduate of Williamstown High School and worked at the Crystal Dairy until becoming a bookkeeper for Bonham’s Department Store, Sherwin Williams Paint Co., and Hopkins Pontiac in Marietta.

After WWII, Evelyn met and married James F. Farley. They had one child, Marian Rosemond. The three were life-long members of the Harmar Hill Church of Christ and loved the Lord with all their hearts.

She is survived by two sisters, Irene F. Robinson of Reno and Mary Ann (Allen) Campbell of Waverly, WV, a nephew Robert C. (Debbie) Robinson of Hamilton, OH, and niece Kathie R. Griffin of Reno, OH. Also, she is survived and loved by many cousins and great and great, great nieces and nephews. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, husband James, daughter Marian, brother-in-law Richard P. Robinson and two nephews, Richard P. Robinson II and Randall A. Campbell.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (July 20) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with entombment following in East Lawn Memorial Park. Family will greet friends before the service on Wednesday from 9:30 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

