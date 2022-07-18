Advertisement

Obituary: Jenkins, Erick Ryan

Erick Ryan Jenkins Obit
Erick Ryan Jenkins Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Erick Ryan Jenkins, 35, of Marietta, died July 13, 2022, at his residence.

Erick was born April 23, 1987, in Parkersburg and was the son of Richard James and Cathy Lorain Jenkins Williams.

Erick was a U.S. Marine Combat Veteran serving from 2006-2010 in Afghanistan and Iraq with the 2nd Battalion 8th Marines 2nd Marine Division.  He had worked as a peer recovery counselor for Americorps.  He was active in NA and AA recovery.  Erick enjoyed motocross and playing video games.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters Ilena Snodgrass of St. Thomas U. S. Virgin Islands and Cherish Jenkins of Waterford; niece Nevaeh Adams; grandmother Nancy Williams of Little Hocking and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Erick was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather.

Funeral services will be 12 pm Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery Belpre.

Visitation will be Monday from 11 am-12 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

