Obituary: Jones, Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT
Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks Jones, born December 23, 1953, left her Earthly body on July 16, 2022.

Julie was a woman of great faith who loved spreading His word and helping those in need.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters.

She is survived by her brother, Raymond Terrell; her children, Cheri Myers (Larry) and Jayson Burks (Serena); grandchildren, Austin, Michael, Whitney, Stone, Connor, Jeffrey, Jaxson, and Skylar; and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

