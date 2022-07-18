Obituary: Kelly, Linda Faye

Linda Faye Kelly, 80, of Marietta, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born June 16, 1942, in Lepanto, Arkansas, to the late Robert and Edith Bullard Kee.

She was a graduate of Morton East High School in Cicero, IL, where she resided until moving to Mansfield, OH, in 1980 and then to Marietta in 1985. Linda was retired from Jo-Ann Fabrics and enjoyed collecting items of importance to her. She was an avid seamstress, and all her handmade items were an expression of her beautiful, kind spirit. She laughed easily and had a wonderful sense of humor. Linda loved all her family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.

Linda is survived by her husband, Carmel Kelly, whom she married September 22, 1980; two daughters, Deborah Shockey of Marietta, and Rebecca Beck of Crestline, OH; one grandson, Alexander Beck of Columbus, OH; one granddaughter, Lindsay Beck of Crestline, OH; one step-son, Mark Kelly (Teri) of Beth Page, TN; three great-grandchildren;

one sister, Geraldine Krenek of Easley, SC; two brothers, Robert Kee (Bea) of Eureka, MO, and Jimmy Kee (Madeline) of Sneads Ferry, NC.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Joyce Kinder.

Funeral services will be held at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home at 7:00 pm Friday, July 22, 2022, with Pastor Willie Hood officiating. The family will greet friends from 4:00 up until the time of the service.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home is honored to serve Linda’s family and offers online condolences and many resources by visiting www.Cawley andPeoples.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.