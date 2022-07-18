Advertisement

Obituary: Nulter, Lois Lee Eaton

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lois Lee Eaton Nulter, 89, of Mineral Wells, passed away July 17, 2022, at her residence.  She was born at Eatons, WV, the last surviving child of Karl and Effie Wade Sprout.

Lois was a homemaker who took care of her family and extended family.  She retired from the Wood County Board of Education as a School Cook after 20 years of service.  She was a life-long member of the Camden Avenue Church of Christ where she served as Church Secretary for several years.

Surviving is her husband, James David Nulter, son Tim Eaton of Parkersburg, daughter Susan Eakin (Don) of Parkersburg, stepson David A. Nulter (Amy) of Sunbury, OH, and half-sister Virginia Grace Flanery of Rockport.

She also leaves behind six grandchildren:  Donnie, Amanda, Casey, Elijah, Shannon, and Laurel, three step-grandchildren:  Steven, Parker, and Johnathan, along with six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Eaton, son Alan Eaton and siblings:  Marion Sprout, Karl Sprout, Margaret Goldsmith, and Lenore Vaught.

Graveside funeral services will be Wednesday 11 AM at Sunset Memory Gardens with Evangelist Mark Tonkery officiating.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

