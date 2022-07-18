Advertisement

Obituary: Swiger, Donna Ilene

Donna Ilene Swiger Obit
Donna Ilene Swiger Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donna Ilene Swiger, 77, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.

She was born on February 11, 1945, in Marietta to the late Donald Lynn and Georgia Ilene Boley Sandford.

Donna had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for various nursing facilities in the area. She was a member of the 6th and Washington Streets Church of Christ, where she was known for sending cards for all occasions. She enjoyed quilting and being involved with church, her friends, and family.

She is survived by a son, Scott Eugene Swiger (Jennifer) of Chesapeake, VA; two daughters, Tammie Ilene Wells of Marietta, OH and Rhonda Mae Swiger of Loveland, OH; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Sandy Gray (Eddie) of Williamstown, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Eugene Swiger, a brother, Chester Lynn Sandford, and a son-in-law, Paul Vernon Forrider.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with Roger Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, July 20, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Skunk rescue
Local girl helps skunk from possible soda can disaster
Experts speak on Fentanyl dangers following warnings from police
Experts speak on fentanyl dangers following warnings from police
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
OBITUARY: Haynes, Terry Wayne
Josh Wilson was murdered while on vacation with his wife and son
Josh Wilson was murdered in Myrtle Beach during Fourth Of July Vacation

Latest News

Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks
Chester Thomas Jr. Obit
Obituary: Thomas Jr., Chester (Chet)
Carol A. Anderson Obit
Obituary: Anderson, Carol A.
Erick Ryan Jenkins Obit
Obituary: Jenkins, Erick Ryan
Evelyn Louise Farley Obit
Obituary: Farley, Evelyn Louise