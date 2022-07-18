Obituary: Swiger, Donna Ilene

Donna Ilene Swiger, 77, of Marietta, OH, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, OH.

She was born on February 11, 1945, in Marietta to the late Donald Lynn and Georgia Ilene Boley Sandford.

Donna had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for various nursing facilities in the area. She was a member of the 6th and Washington Streets Church of Christ, where she was known for sending cards for all occasions. She enjoyed quilting and being involved with church, her friends, and family.

She is survived by a son, Scott Eugene Swiger (Jennifer) of Chesapeake, VA; two daughters, Tammie Ilene Wells of Marietta, OH and Rhonda Mae Swiger of Loveland, OH; 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Sandy Gray (Eddie) of Williamstown, WV.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Eugene Swiger, a brother, Chester Lynn Sandford, and a son-in-law, Paul Vernon Forrider.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, with Roger Rush officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, July 20, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

