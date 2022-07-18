Advertisement

Obituary: Thomas Jr., Chester (Chet)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Chester (Chet) Thomas Jr., 73, of Parkersburg, passed away at home on July 16, 2022, after an extended illness with his wife of 19 years, Nancy D. Sutton Thomas, by his side.

Chet was born in Parkersburg, WV, on Veterans Day, November 11, 1948 to the late Regina Jones and Chester Vale Thomas Sr.

He graduated from Parkersburg High School with the class of 1968. Chet played percussion in the Big Red Band. He was drafted into the Army at age 18 and spent a tour in Vietnam in 1969-70. Chet was in the First Air Cavalry and was on SP5. He had an Associate’s degree in Social Work from Washington State College; he worked for A B Chance for 17 years until they closed. Chet then worked for the Wood County BOE at Jefferson School as an autism mentor until he retired in 2013. He was a proud veteran and belonged to The American Legion Post 15. Chet loved his country, Nascar, and the WVU Mountaineers. Salute!

Chet is survived by his wife, Nancy; a daughter, Stacy Snyder (Jamison); one grandchild, Lydia Snyder; a sister, Patty Lowers; a brother, Mike Thomas; two stepbrothers, Gary and Roger Morrison; a step-sister, Susan; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Rick Thomas.

Chet will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thomas Family.

