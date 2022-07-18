Advertisement

Obituary: Wass, Hilda Aleene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Hilda Aleene Wass, 94, of Parkersburg, went to be with her Heavenly Father on July 16, 2022.

She was born Dec. 13, 1927, at Powhatan Point, OH, the daughter of the late Alva M. and Etta S. Hardbarger Davis.

Hilda was a receptionist for the Accounting Office-Harman, Thompson, Mallory, and Ice.  She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church.  She was a member of Parkersburg Women’s Club, having served two years as President and treasurer for several years.  She enjoyed doing Cross Stitch, spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed listening to Gaither music.

She is survived by several cousins.

Mrs. Wass was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Denver Wass; son, Mark Donovan Wass; and infant brother and sister, Herman Davis and Rosemary Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Rev. Shauna Hyde officiating.  Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery.  Friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday from 12 PM-2 PM.  Online condolences may be left at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

