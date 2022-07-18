Parkersburg YMCA hosts City Swim Championship

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The YMCA in Parkersburg held their swim meet championship for their summer league.

Their were six teams that competed in the championship swim meet that included Parkersburg YMCA, Parkersburg Country Club, Marietta YMCA, North Hills Sprinters Summer League, Bobcat Swim Club and the Derc Summer League Team.

This meet was a chance for these youth swimmers to compete against their friends and fellow swimmers their age.

The teams were separated into children ten and under as well as swimmers eleven and over.

Multiple league records were broken and scores were recorded for whole teams.

