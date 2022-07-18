Advertisement

Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge

Drivers not following traffic lights and flaggers cause delays and issues for workers
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg police and Washington County Sheriffs are working together to help with safety concerns on the Memorial Bridge.

Construction on the Memorial Bridge has reduced the traffic to one lane.

Flaggers and traffic lights have been placed on both sides to help the flow of traffic.

The Parkersburg Bridge Partners say that drivers are still not paying attention to the traffic lights or flaggers.

They say that these safety concerns have led them to ask for more help from the police.

Jonathan Wallace, the general manager for Parkersburg Bridge Partners, says that not stopping at the lights causes longer delays and makes it dangerous for the workers.

“It is becoming a safety concern where the crew members are actually afraid to actually get out in front of traffic. Especially the flaggers. On two separate occasions, two people have not only run the red light, but actually blew by the flaggers themselves. So now they’re a little bit hesitant to get out in front of traffic, which is totally understandable. Safety is our number one concern. Obviously the publics’ safety and the construction workers’ safety.”

When asked what he hoped the increased police present will bring, Parkersburg Police Chief Matt Board stated,

“If people obey the law, which hopefully our presence will encourage them to do, will mean safety for everybody.”

Wallace expressed his hopes that the increased police presence can help make drivers more aware and pay more attention.

