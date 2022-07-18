Advertisement

Surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations, inconclusive on case amounts

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Washington County Health Department nursing director, Angie Rarey says that there is a new trend of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“There’s been a 22 percent increase in the last seven days,” says Rarey. “So, it is going up. I would say that most people are just not taking precautions like they did earlier in the year.”

And according to health officials, this new surge is something that is affecting people of all ages.

“One thing we are seeing is that this surge is affecting all age ranges,” says WVU-Medicine at Camden Clark asst. vice president of ancillary services, Rhonda Boso-Suggs. “We are seeing children – even infants – who are COVID positive with this particular surge.”

Despite the increase in hospitalizations, officials say the positive case numbers are not conclusive.

As the health departments are unable to track at-home tests.

Causing the statistics to be inaccurate.

“The numbers are not as reliable as they once were with the proctor tests,” says Rarey. “Because we don’t get the results for any of the home kits. So, unless someone happens to call in of their own free will and say, ‘Yes, I tested positive.’ We have no way of knowing.”

Because of the recent increase, officials are saying people should be mindful of surroundings and hygiene.

“I think it is wise to be very conscientious of your behavior and your activities and avoid crowds if possible,” says Boso-Suggs. “And if you must be in a crowd, consider masking. Use good hand hygiene, keep your areas that you are in clean and try to avoid exposure.”

