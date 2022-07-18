Advertisement

Wood County Family Treatment Court holds first graduation

Family Treament Court's first graduation
Family Treament Court's first graduation(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Thompson and Kari Caplinger were the first graduates of the Wood County Family Treatment Court.

“I’m really gratfeul for this chance I never thought that I would be here. A year ago today I never dreamed I would be here,” Mother Kari Caplinger said. “I’m just grateful that I was able to go through this program and get all this support from the family treatment court and get him back,” Mother Audrey Thompson said.

This court was established in Wood County last summer and is one of only eight courts in the state.

It is being used as an alternative method to resolving abuse and neglect cases in Wood County.

With this court being brought to Wood County it allows the court system to get to know the participants at a deeper level instead of only having communication through attorneys.

“In the family treatment court case the parents are in court themselves. You’re talking to them, getting to know them, getting to know what their struggles are, what they need as far as assistance, what they’re doing very well and you’re learning about the children,” Wood County Judge Jason Wharton says.

Many other participants involved in the treatment court are expected to graduate soon.

