Advertisement

70 cows loose on Florida highway after trailer fire

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire. (Credit: WESH via CNN Newsource)
By WESH Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - A group of cows forced part of the Florida Turnpike to shut down Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol says a cattle hauler with dozens of cows caught fire in Osceola County.

The driver pulled off to the side of the road and opened the trailer so the animals could escape the smoke and flames.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No one was injured, but crews had to wrangle about 70 cows.

Copyright 2022 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skunk rescue
Local girl helps skunk from possible soda can disaster
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way
Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks

Latest News

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
70 cows loose on Florida Turnpike after trailer fire
A sign a King's Cross railway station warns of train cancellations due to the heat in London,...
UK shatters its record for highest temperature
Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin holds talks in Tehran
Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill, takes a question in the hallway of the Capitol in...
Partisan lines form over Democrats’ drug price curbs, economic plan