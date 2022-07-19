Advertisement

Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A call came in at 12:47 p.m. of a 4-door sedan that had been flipped over on Grand Central Ave.

The crash was a single car crash which appeared to run over a curb, hit a speed limit sign, a tree and flipped over.

The driver of the car was temporarily trapped but thanks to good samaritan’s they were freed from the car.

When Vienna police and fire departments arrived to the scene no life threatening injuries were detected.

The driver was taken to the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

