“It’s a success”, American Red Cross food drive comes to an end

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross food drive has come to an end and some count it as a successful event.

“It’s been great. We had a great turnout,” Organizer, Kathy Wise said.

All food collected today will be given to Jefferson Elementary food pantry which is given to the students and their families.

People who donated today say the kids are the reason they feel it was a success.

“We donated this food to Jefferson Elementary for kids in need and t’s very important for them to have the nutrients they need,” Alyssa Nuzum said.

