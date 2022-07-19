Advertisement

The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Landing Dispensary in Vienna on Murdoch Ave. will hold their grand opening Friday at 11 a-m.

At the grand opening they expect a lot of people who do not already have their prescription card so they will have officials on-site who will allow you to fill out applications.

These applications could take at least a week to process so you can become verified for your prescription cards.

In order to qualify for prescription cards you must be a resident of West Virginia. You can visit the state website for more information.

The dispensary says they have one main goal in mind and that is to improve the quality of life for Wood County residents.

“Our number 1 goal is to help patients live a better quality of life. They’re suffering from serious illnesses that really dramatically reduce their quality of life. Number one we want to help people live a better quality of life,” Retail Director, Michael Clark said.

