Obituary: Hoalcraft, Carolyn Sue (Spencer)

Carolyn Sue (Spencer) Hoalcraft, 81, of Vienna, passed away July 15, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born May 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Franklin Spencer and Frances Irene (Postelwaite) Spencer.

Carolyn worked at Kmart for 16 years doing various jobs.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Duncan (Danny) of Duncanville, TX, granddaughter, Crystal Parsons (Jeremy) of Belleville, WV, three great-grandchildren, Hannah Parsons, Sierra Parsons, and Kayla Parsons, two great-great-grandchildren, Ivy Guinn and Zayne Parsons, and a very special furry companion Coco.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hoalcraft Sr., grandmother Ivy Spencer, and grandson, Timothy Crews.

Cremation services are entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Parkersburg Care Center and Amedisys Hospice for the love and care given to Carolyn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

