Advertisement

Obituary: Hoalcraft, Carolyn Sue (Spencer)

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carolyn Sue (Spencer) Hoalcraft, 81, of Vienna, passed away July 15, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center.

She was born May 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Franklin Spencer and Frances Irene (Postelwaite) Spencer.

Carolyn worked at Kmart for 16 years doing various jobs.

She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Duncan (Danny) of Duncanville, TX, granddaughter, Crystal Parsons (Jeremy) of Belleville, WV, three great-grandchildren, Hannah Parsons, Sierra Parsons, and Kayla Parsons, two great-great-grandchildren, Ivy Guinn and Zayne Parsons, and a very special furry companion Coco.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Hoalcraft Sr., grandmother Ivy Spencer, and grandson, Timothy Crews.

Cremation services are entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Parkersburg Care Center and Amedisys Hospice for the love and care given to Carolyn.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skunk rescue
Local girl helps skunk from possible soda can disaster
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

Latest News

Paul E. Radabaugh Obit
Obituary: Radabaugh, Paul E.
Sylvia Root Obit
Obituary: Root, Sylvia
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Piersol, Robert J.
Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks