Obituary: Piersol, Robert J.

Robert J. Piersol, 90, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, died Monday, July 18, 2022, in Rock Hill, SC. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Robert G. and Lillian (Johnson) Piersol.

He was a member of the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local #80. He loved farming, baling hay, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by two sons, Bill Piersol (Paula) of Charlotte, NC, and Joe Piersol of Walker, WV; two daughters Barbara Gann (Ralph) and Lisa Fowler, all of Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law Danny Fowler, two brothers, and three sisters.

Services will be Thursday at 11:00 AM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 6-8 PM.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

