Obituary: Radabaugh, Paul E.

Paul E. Radabaugh Obit
Paul E. Radabaugh Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Paul E. Radabaugh, 94, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away at Stonerise of Belmont on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

He was born in Parkersburg on June 19, 1928. A son of the late Okey and Ruby Radabaugh.

Paul retired from Johns Manville in 1984. He attended Center Point Church of Little Hocking, Ohio, when he was able. He also enjoyed attending sings and revivals at numerous churches. He loved his family, loved his family of God, and his friends.

He is survived by his three children, Kenneth P. Radabaugh, of Belpre, Ohio, Steven Radabaugh (Sally), of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Debra Knight, of Vienna, West Virginia; five grandchildren, Steven Paul (Cassie), Kirt (Jen), Scott, Jason (Brie), and Dustin (Lindsey); 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn, of 50 years; siblings, Mildred, Martin, and Robert.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with a burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

