Obituary: Root, Sylvia

Sylvia Root Obit
Sylvia Root Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sylvia “Jean” Root, 82, of Williamston, WV, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at home; heaven gained a beautiful angel.

She was born February 27, 1940, to Belma Baughman in Parkersburg, WV. She graduated from PHS and worked for several years on OB at CCMH until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and especially church and yard sales. She loved the Lord, her children, and her grandkids with all of her heart.

Jean is survived by and will be severely missed by one daughter; Stephanie (John) of Williamstown, WV; three grandchildren, Tiffany Mincks of Terra Alta, WV, Brandon (Amber) Root of Logan, Ohio, Isaiah Root of Vienna, WV; and two great grandkids, Autumn and Oakley Root.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis H. Root Jr. and son, Curtis H Root III.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special “THANKS” to Housecalls Hospice, especially John, during those last few difficult days.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Root family.

