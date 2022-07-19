Advertisement

Obituary: Wendelken, Lila J. Thorn

Lila J. Wendelken Obit
Lila J. Wendelken Obit(none)
Lila J. Thorn Wendelken, 85, of Belpre, OH passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.

She was born March 9, 1937, in Sandyville, WV, a daughter of the late Dan E. and Grace I. Vannoy Thorn.

Lila was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling and volunteering at BAM (food pantry). She was a member of the Celebration Center in Belpre.

In addition to her parents, Lila was preceded in death by her husband, of 65 years, Charles V. Wendelken, and one brother Charles Thorn.

Lila is survived; by one daughter, Susan Hall (Leslie) of Ostrander, OH; one son, Randy Wendelken of Belpre, OH; one sister, Janet French of Given, WV; and two brothers, Larry Thorn of Ravenswood, WV, and Danny Thorn (Carolyn) of Sandyville, WV.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home Belpre. Pastor David Carrico will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Rockland Cemetery, Belpre. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. till the time of service Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre, is honored to serve the Wendelken family.

