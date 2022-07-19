Ohio Valley Speedway holding Toys for Tots event this Friday at 4 p.m.

LUBECK, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio Valley Speedway will be having a special event for people to be in a more jolly spirit.

The speedway will feature the group, Toys for Tots as they will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids at this event.

The non-profit helped to provide tens of thousands of new toys to children in the Jackson, Wood, Wirt, and Washington county areas.

One of the organization’s volunteers, Angie Burgy says that events like these make it possible for kids to get the gifts they need on Christmas day.

“People like to see that. They like to have a little bit of something different. I mean most people don’t think about Christmas in July. But when you’re with the Toys for Tots organization, you do think about it. Because you have to work year-round. All the toys that we collect this weekend will go to our warehouse and will be very well used come December to help brighten the child’s day,” says Burgy.

Toys for tots will also be holding a craft show at KMA Auto in Marietta from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And a ten dollar all you can eat buffet meal and karaoke with Sixpence Pub and eatery Sunday.

