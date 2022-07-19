Advertisement

Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park

(WTAP)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department says that there have been no sexual assaults reported in or around City Park.

Police Chief Matthew Board made the announcement in response to various social media posts about an alleged attack in the park.

In a release Tuesday afternoon, Board says on Monday, around 9 p.m., a juvenile was walking in City Park.  A guardian for the juvenile contacted the police saying the driver of a suspicious vehicle tried to talk with the juvenile.

According to the release, the juvenile did not speak with the driver and walked away.

The guardian contacted a police officer who was in the park at the time.  The officer talked with people in the park who took pictures of the vehicle that was involved.

Chief Board says that police have talked with all people involved and determined that no crime was committed.

Chief Board also says that people should not be concerned at City Park and that people should report anything that appears suspicious to help keep the community safe.

The Parkersburg Police Department will have an officer patrolling all parks in the city during summer hours.

