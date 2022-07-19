Advertisement

Pet show and parade held for children to show off animals at Wood Co. 4-H & FFA Summer Showcase

Pet show and parade held for children to show off animals at Wood Co. 4-H & FFA Summer Showcase
Pet show and parade held for children to show off animals at Wood Co. 4-H & FFA Summer Showcase(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some children got a chance to show off their pets with early festivities at the 4-H and FFA summer showcase.

Children showed off animals that they trained and take care of for this event.

The event featured categories for the pet show, from big dogs and small dogs to animals that can do tricks and also unusual animals.

Some of the unusual animals included a hedgehog, a rabbit and a snake.

WVU Extension 4-H agent, Jodi Smith says that this sort of event is designed to get children prepared for potential events like a pet show to get them interested in potentially being in agriculture or a profession involving animals.

“Everything we do, all of our projects from livestock to leadership, they all teach kids more communication skills. They teach them how to speak to judges, they teach them social skills. Obviously, they master skills with caring for their animals and completing their projects. So, it’s all really about life skills. And learning life skills is a part of 4-H and everything they do,” says Smith.

The summer showcase will be continuing throughout this week with other events including a bicycle rodeo, karaoke and many animal shows.

