Some WV DMV services unavailable due to state-wide outage

West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.
West Virginia DMV office in Huntington is closed for the day.(WSAZ)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is experiencing a statewide outage of some services.

According to a release from the DMV some services are offline due to a system-wide mainframe outage.

The outage is impacting vehicle registration renewals and title work.

The agency expects the problem to be resolved at some point on Tuesday and it will resume normal business service.

The DMV says that driver services. Including license issuance, renewals and testing will continue Tuesday.

According to the release, people should check the DMV website for up-to-date information before they visit a regional office or try to use online features.

The outage is affecting many state agencies but hitting the DMV the hardest.

