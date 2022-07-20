Advertisement

Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials

WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Parkersburg man won a lawsuit against the city of Parkersburg and five city officials on Tuesday July 11th, 2022.

According to court documents, on February 26, 2021… Ari Gold claims that seven city officials entered and searched his property without a warrant.

Gold sued five city officials and the city of Parkersburg for violating his Fourth Amendment right.

Gold’s complaint against the city cites the Fourth Amendment which stops people from entering and searching a property without reason.

Gold’s attorney and wife Anne Labes said they are happy with the verdict.

“He felt that his rights had been violated. February 26th, 2021 was the Jewish holiday Purim, he was at synagogue, he gets a call, he has to turn around and come back. And there are seven government officials in his building over a suspected code violation that was never established by the city of Parkersburg. So it felt like a violation to him. And it felt like something that it was imperative that he do something about. Whatever the result.”

The legal council that represented the city deferred to the Mayor’s statement.

We have not received a statement from the mayor.

