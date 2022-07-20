Advertisement

Celebrating National Hot Dog Day

National Hot Dog Day
National Hot Dog Day(Stix and Cones)
By Hunter Ellison
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - If you’re still trying to figure out what to have for dinner, you should consider making some hot dogs. That’s because Wednesday is National Hot Dog Day.

While not a delicacy, the humble hot dog is a quick and easy meal that just about everyone can find a flavor to fit their fancy.

It doesn’t matter if you grill it, boil it, fry it -- or top it with ketchup, mustard, or really load it up with chili, kraut, slaw, and cheese.

Celebrate your favorite fixings by tagging your dog on social media with the hashtag #nationalhotdogday.

And no matter how you like your dogs, there’s a pretty special deal going on Wednesday in Barboursville. You can snag a free hot dog at Dog Haus” by texting “free dog” to 833-440-1110. You’ll be sent a coupon that you can show in store.

Dog Haus is open until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park
Car flipped over on Grand Central Ave.
Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.
The Landing Dispensary
The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
County Commission 7/18/22
County Commission: July 18, 2022

Latest News

Law enforcement continues to see many catalytic converter thefts
Law enforcement continues to see many catalytic converter thefts
Law enforcement continues to see catalytic converter thefts
WTAP News @ 5 - Catalytic Converter Thefts continue
WVU Parkersburg's new Agriculture Program begins August 1st
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU Parkersburg Agriculture Program
Former Parkersburg South Teacher pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault
WTAP News @ 6 - Former Parkersburg South Teacher pleads guilty to Sexual Assault
Neighbors call in a house fire in Williamstown
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown House Fire