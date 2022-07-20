Advertisement

Law enforcement continues to see many catalytic converter thefts

WTAP News @ 5
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities say they are continuing to see more catalytic converter theft.

Washington County chief deputy, Mark Warden says that is the case for the Washington Co. sheriff’s office.

Warden says that in 2021 alone, there were a total of 31 cases of catalytic converter theft in the county with four people charged.

In 2022, there are 25 cases so far with six people charged.

Warden says that the reason for so many thefts is because it is easy and they can get a good amount of money.

The chief deputy says any car is a target, even a school bus.

“You know, I just heard walking into this room that at an adjacent county when you hit several of your fleet vehicles and you take out a converter off of them and then to replace those; and I heard, not saying it’s accurate but I heard upwards of $70 thousand. And that can hurt your budget,” says Warden.

Warden says park your car in a garage or a location that is well lit.

Oftentimes, it will be hard to tell if your catalytic converter is stolen until the engine starts malfunctioning.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park
Car flipped over on Grand Central Ave.
Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.
The Landing Dispensary
The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
County Commission 7/18/22
County Commission: July 18, 2022

Latest News

Law enforcement continues to see catalytic converter thefts
WTAP News @ 5 - Catalytic Converter Thefts continue
WVU Parkersburg's new Agriculture Program begins August 1st
WTAP News @ 6 - WVU Parkersburg Agriculture Program
Former Parkersburg South Teacher pleaded guilty to Sexual Assault
WTAP News @ 6 - Former Parkersburg South Teacher pleads guilty to Sexual Assault
Neighbors call in a house fire in Williamstown
WTAP News @ 6 - Williamstown House Fire