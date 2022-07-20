Law enforcement continues to see many catalytic converter thefts

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities say they are continuing to see more catalytic converter theft.

Washington County chief deputy, Mark Warden says that is the case for the Washington Co. sheriff’s office.

Warden says that in 2021 alone, there were a total of 31 cases of catalytic converter theft in the county with four people charged.

In 2022, there are 25 cases so far with six people charged.

Warden says that the reason for so many thefts is because it is easy and they can get a good amount of money.

The chief deputy says any car is a target, even a school bus.

“You know, I just heard walking into this room that at an adjacent county when you hit several of your fleet vehicles and you take out a converter off of them and then to replace those; and I heard, not saying it’s accurate but I heard upwards of $70 thousand. And that can hurt your budget,” says Warden.

Warden says park your car in a garage or a location that is well lit.

Oftentimes, it will be hard to tell if your catalytic converter is stolen until the engine starts malfunctioning.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.