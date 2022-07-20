Advertisement

Multiple proposals were discussed during the Wood County Schools Board of Education meeting

New staggered open house schedule announced by Superintendent Christie Willis
Multiple proposals and topics were discussed during Tuesday night's meeting of the Wood County...
Multiple proposals and topics were discussed during Tuesday night's meeting of the Wood County Schools' Board of Education.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Tuesday night’s Wood County Board of Education meeting covered multiple topics of discussion, including multiple proposals, an update to the open house schedule, and the appointment of a new Director of Elementary Education.

First, Tammy McKnight, the Director of Federal Programs, presented the definitions of targeted assistance and school-wide designations of Title One schools.

According to McKnight, Title One provides supplemental funds to school districts to assist schools with the highest student concentrations of poverty to meet school educational goals.

Nine schools in Wood County are school-wide Title One schools: Emerson, Fairplains, Franklin, Jefferson, Kanawha, Martin, Madison, Neale, and VanDevender. These schools provide services through title one funding for all students.

McKnight proposed three schools become targeted assistance schools: Blennerhassett Elementary, Gihon Elementary, and Mineral Wells Elementary. She explained the difference between school-wide and targeted assistance.

“The huge difference is targeted assistance programs provide supplemental instruction only to specific students,” McKnight said. “Those students who are at high risk of not meeting state standards...high risk of failing, and what happens is we catch that learning gap early, and we’re able to keep that learning gap closed as much as possible.”

McKnight said her department is looking into finding a way to identify students who need extra assistance. Students will not be evaluated based on income.

In the second proposal of the night, John Merritt, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, and Stephanie Cunningham, Administrative Assistant/Teacher Certification, proposed a new policy to recruit special education teachers graduating from college to receive a sign-on bonus upon hiring. The proposal came about after seeing a recent shortage in special education teachers. Wood County Schools has 14 openings currently.

During her Superintendent update, Christie Willis announced a new staggering time for Wood County Schools’ open house this year. On August 16th, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., an open house will be held for the elementary schools. On that same night, from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., there will be an open house for both the middle and high schools.

Finally, the Wood County Board of Education approved Blennerhassett Elementary School Principal Justin Hartshorn as the new Wood County Schools Director of Elementary Education. Hartshorn has been the principal of Blennerhassett Elementary for eight years. The new appointment begins Wednesday, July 20th.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
Skunk rescue
Local girl helps skunk from possible soda can disaster
Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park
Wanda Palmer has awoken from a two year coma following an attack in 2020 that left her with a...
Woman left in coma after attack wakes up 2 years later; brother charged
Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks Jones Obit
Obituary: Jones, Julie “Judy” Terrell Burks

Latest News

Teachers participate in a free four-day professional training opportunity
Wood County School holds training for teachers
Pet show and parade held for children to show off animals at Wood Co. 4-H & FFA Summer Showcase
Pet show and parade held for children to show off animals at Wood Co. 4-H & FFA Summer Showcase
American Red Cross food drive
“It’s a success”, American Red Cross food drive comes to an end
Ohio Valley Speedway holding Toys for Tots event this Friday at 4 p.m.
Ohio Valley Speedway holding Toys for Tots event this Friday at 4 p.m.