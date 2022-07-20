New Agriculture Program at WVU - Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WVU Parkersburg is broadening their Agriculture Program...

The Agriculture Department has various courses planned out this fall for anyone interested.

These courses will cover many topics including beekeeping, beef quality assurance, bovine artificial insemination, and many more.

The Director of Agriculture at WVU Parkersburg, John Riggs, talked about how these courses will not only help famers but the community.

Riggs said, “This program will not only benefit local producers and local youth agriculturalists, this program will also benefit the local community; by increasing the agricultural production within the Mid-Ohio Valley.”

The first course will be on August 1st from 1 - 3 pm and will be open to anyone interested. Email John Riggs at john.riggs@wvup.edu for more information

