New Tombstones for Mound Cemetery

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Washington County Historical Society is replacing tomb stones...

The Washington County Historical Society is replacing 26 tombstones in Mound Cemetery on Tuesday.

The new tombstones will be placed next to the original ones.

Former Treasurer and current member of the Historical Society Mike Ryan talked about the importance of replacing the tombstones.

Ryan said, “... and I don’t want those people’s stories to be lost so we are simply trying to preserve the history up there, make sure we know who is really buried up there, and make the information available to anyone who may come looking for it.”

This was made possible by a fund that was started by a former Marietta College Professor who studied Mound Cemetery.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.