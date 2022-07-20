Obituary: Dolak, Sr., Robert Eugene

Robert Eugene Dolak, Sr., 87, of Vincent, passed away surrounded by his four sons and granddaughter on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Adena Regional Hospital in Chillicothe.

Bob was born February 23, 1935, in Batavia, Ohio, to George and Nancy Dolak.

He married Hilda Robinson on September 6, 1954.

Bob retired from Elkem Metals in 1994. He was a member of Friendship Ridge Church in Veto. Bob enjoyed fishing, bowling, and coaching Bantam League Summer Baseball, which he did for 14 years.

Bob will be deeply missed by his children Robert Dolak Jr. (Bernita Cozort), Jeff (Nancy) Dolak, Steve (Maryann) Dolak, Rodney (Charlotte) Dolak, Carla (Mark) Gallagher, and Cheryl (Ron) Warren; eleven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his wife Hilda, daughter Cindy Maze, and all his siblings.

Friends may call Friday, July 22nd, from 12 to 2 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

