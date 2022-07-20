Obituary: Haught, Joshawah Paul

Joshawah Paul Haught, 22, of Vincent, passed away suddenly Monday, July 18, 2022, at home.

Josh was born January 28, 2000, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, to Jason Haught and Tracy Barnes.

He was a 2018 graduate of Warren High School.

Josh was full of life and love. He enjoyed listening to music, hanging with friends, making people laugh, and playing video games with his brothers. He loved sleeping and being goofy.

He will be deeply missed by his dad Jason Haught; grandmother Susan Haught; brothers Timothie, Christian, Odin Haught, and Connor Price; aunts Misty (Tim) Maybaugh and Mindy (David) Offenberger; cousins Michael and Alexis Offenberger, Kayleigh Williamson and Natalie Brooks; stepmother Amber Price; grandparents Daniel and Monique Price; and many other great aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Josh was preceded in death by his grandfather Randy Haught and grandmother Cathy Sheridan.

Friends may call Saturday, July 23rd, from 11 to 3 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will follow at 3, with Pastor Rob Vernon officiating. Burial will be private at a later date. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary Haught c/o Riverview Credit Union to assist with expenses.

