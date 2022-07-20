Advertisement

Obituary: Hays, Carolyn Anne (Baker)

Carolyn Anne (Baker) Hays Obit
Carolyn Anne (Baker) Hays Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Carolyn Anne (Baker) Hays, 85, of Parkersburg, passed away July 18, 2022, at her residence.

She was born in Parkersburg on August 25, 1936, a daughter of the late Earl A. Baker and Grace E. (Mace) Baker.

Carolyn was Christian by faith and a bookkeeper for Goldenberg Goldenberg and Stealey, where she retired at the age of 82.

She was an Eastern Star and enjoyed her family, cooking, friends, and laughter. Carolyn was a very loyal and giving person, and she loved her animals.

She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Warren Hays (Kathryn) of Vienna and Dr. Wesley Hays DC of South Carolina, and five grandchildren, Thomas Hays, Cynthia Petty (Brandon), Jacob Hays, Zachary Hays (Leah), and Levi Hays., three great-grandchildren, Thomas Petty, Eli Petty, and Kyndal Hays, Pepper “The Cat”, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brother, Earl “Bud” and Princess “The Dog”.

Cremation services are entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Parkersburg Humane Society, PO Box 392, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

