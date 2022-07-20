Advertisement

Obituary: Keith, Emma Jean

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Emma Jean Keith, 90, of Harrisville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family at Pine View Nursing and Rehab on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

She was born on Jan. 11, 1932, in Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Joseph Ford and Lorena (Chipps) Snodgrass.  Emma Jean was a 1949 graduate of Pennsboro High School.  She was a former employee of Myles Manufacturing, United Manufacturing, Economy Industries, and she retired from Troy Mills in 1989 after ten years of service.  She was a member of Riddle’s Chapel Congregational Church, Harrisville.

She is survived by a daughter, Tonda Delancey (James) of Williamstown, WV; a son Robert Keith II (Mindy) of Harrisville; grandchildren, Jeana White (Scott) of Belmont, Jason Morgan (Tracy) of Williamstown, Stacy Crum (Thomas) of Walker, Robert Keith III (Sarah) of St. Marys and Mallory Oldaker (Logan) of Harrisville; 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.  She is also survived by a sister Marion Rollins (Doug) of Davisville, and a brother, Mark Snodgrass (Sue) of Cyclone, WV.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert “Bob” Keith; sisters, Martha Dale Snodgrass, Eileen Goff, Lalah Barker, and Gail Littleton; and brother Joseph Ford Snodgrass, Jr.

The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the nursing staff at Pineview Nursing and Rehab for the wonderful care given to Emma Jean during her stay.

Graveside services will be held at 3 PM, Friday, July 22, 2022, at Harrisville IOOF Cemetery, with Rev. Greg Martin officiating.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

