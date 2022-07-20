Obituary: Scott, Preston Markle

Preston Markle Scott, 62, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away at his home on Friday, July 15, 2022.

He was born on February 7, 1960, a son of the late Dewitt and Ardie Markle Scott.

He attended Vermillion High School and worked at Invacare in Elyria, Ohio, for many years. He enjoyed building model cars, and planes, listening to music, and watching and feeding birds. He loved the great things in life.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Scott of Huron, Ohio; son, Tony (Kayla) Scott of Berlin Heights, Ohio; his grandkids Josie Scott and Zoe Scott; brothers Roger Scott and Art Scott, nephews and nieces Bret Scott, Rick Scott, Caprice Scott, Natasha Scott, Bobby Scot, and Jodie Scott.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has been entrusted with the care and final arrangements of Mr. Scott. No public services will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

