Advertisement

Obituary: Scott, Preston Markle

Preston Markle Scott Obit
Preston Markle Scott Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Preston Markle Scott, 62, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away at his home on Friday, July 15, 2022.

He was born on February 7, 1960, a son of the late Dewitt and Ardie Markle Scott.

He attended Vermillion High School and worked at Invacare in Elyria, Ohio, for many years.  He enjoyed building model cars, and planes, listening to music, and watching and feeding birds. He loved the great things in life.

He is survived by his daughter, Heather Scott of Huron, Ohio; son, Tony (Kayla) Scott of Berlin Heights, Ohio; his grandkids Josie Scott and Zoe Scott; brothers Roger Scott and Art Scott, nephews and nieces Bret Scott, Rick Scott, Caprice Scott, Natasha Scott, Bobby Scot, and Jodie Scott.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, has been entrusted with the care and final arrangements of Mr. Scott.  No public services will be held.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park
Car flipped over on Grand Central Ave.
Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.
The Landing Dispensary
The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday
Increased police presence is hoped to help drivers follow traffic laws
Safety concerns bring more police to the Memorial Bridge
County Commission 7/18/22
County Commission: July 18, 2022

Latest News

Robert Eugene Dolak, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Dolak, Sr., Robert Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Keith, Emma Jean
Roy B. Whited Obit
Obituary: Whited, Roy B.
Joshawah Paul Haught Obit
Obituary: Haught, Joshawah Paul