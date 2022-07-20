Obituary: Six, Ralph K.

Ralph K. Six, 92, of Harrisville, passed away July 17, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born in Cairo on March 24, 1930, the son of the late Ralph C. and Leona Rollins Six.

He attended Cairo High School and proudly served with the US Marine Corps. He was a member of the first marine division in the Punch Bowl Battle of the Korean War. He then served for 30 years in the Marine Reserves, retiring as Master Sgt.

He was a member of Harrisville Baptist Church, a 65-year member of Cairo Lodge #114 AF & AM, and Harris-Ritchie Post #3554 VFW. He was employed by American Cyanamid in St. Marys for 30 years, then went on as owner and operator of The Sunshine Grocery and Service Station, Pure Service Station, and Grant Theatre in Cairo.

He married Eleanor McGinnis on Nov. 7, 1954. Ralph is survived by his wife; children, Dean (Paul) Six of Weston, Stephanie Seese (Steve), Stuart “Bub” Six (Heather), and granddaughter, Samantha L. Lamp (Derrick), all of Harrisville, and Christopher “Robby” Six (Paula)of Dayton, OH and two great-grandsons, Colton Lamp and Carson Lamp who were the joy of his life; sisters-in-law, Eva Jo Six and Pat Jameson and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Marlene Law; brother, Conard Six; brothers-in-law, David Law, and Darel Jameson.

He enjoyed spending time working on the farm raising cattle with family and his morning visits at The Sandwich Shop chatting with friends and attending WVU ballgames, dirt track races, Colton and Carson’s T-Ball games, and Ritchie County Girls Softball.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, July 25, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, with Pastor Robert Perine officiating. Burial will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery with military rites by Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW and the US Marine Honor Guard, and Masonic graveside rites by Cairo Lodge #114 AF & AM. Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday from 4-8 PM and Monday from 10-11 AM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com. Memorial Donations in Ralph’s name may be made to: The Cairo Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Linda Evans, PO Box 204, Cairo, WV 26337.

