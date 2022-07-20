Obituary: Whited, Roy B.

Roy B. Whited passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 3:25 am. He was a son of the late Virgil and Ruth Whited.

He was the proud father of 3 children, Roy Jr., Tina Buchanan (Tom), and Christopher (Rebecca); proud grandpa to 6 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He worked for the former Mackie Vending until his retirement. He loved fishing and his church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Jackie; his sons and daughter; his sisters, Marie Walker (Ira), Ruthie Evans (Mike); brother, Paul (Dottie); and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Roy in death are his mother and father; 2 brothers, Carroll and James; and sister-in-law, Carolyn.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Robert Cornell officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

