Arts and entertainment events happening July 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to talk about some key events happening around the MOV this weekend!
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Ongoing
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, call for dates and times
- “Crimtopia: Multimedia by Katherine, James & Mack Crim” and “Art is Life” at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm until July 23rd
- Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4
- Lewis & Clark Circus at WV Motor Speedway, Fri-Sun
Thursday, July 21st
- America’s Best Restaurants Filming at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Thurs. 1-4 pm
- An Evening with Walt Disney at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 6:30 pm
- Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “OYO” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm
- Jake Binegar at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, Thurs. 8 pm
Friday, July 22nd
- Christmas in July with Vendors & Music at the Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 5-9 pm
- Blues & Brews Cruise on the Valley Gen Featuring Generation Gap Band, Fri. 6 pm
- Adelphia Summer Series: Steve Earle & The Dukes, Fri. 7 pm
Saturday, July 23rd
- Cemetery Tours: The Thrill of Victory Driving Tour at the Castle, Sat. 10 am-2 pm
- Concert and Dinner Series: “Jessie Debar-Stevens Trio at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30- 9:30 pm
- Adelphia Summer Series: Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall & Murphy Lee, Sat. 9 pm
- Live Music: The Settlement at the Cocktail Bar, Sat. 98 am
