Arts and entertainment events happening July 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, call for dates and times

“Crimtopia: Multimedia by Katherine, James & Mack Crim” and “Art is Life” at Parkersburg Art Center, Tues.-Fri. 10 am-5 pm until July 23rd

Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed-Sun 12-5 pm until Sept 4

Lewis & Clark Circus at WV Motor Speedway, Fri-Sun

Thursday, July 21st

America’s Best Restaurants Filming at Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Thurs. 1-4 pm

An Evening with Walt Disney at Emerson Ave. Library, Thurs. 6:30 pm

Artsbridge Summer Music Series, Celebrating 20 Years: “OYO” at Parkersburg City Park, Thurs. 7 pm

Jake Binegar at Muskingum Park, Thurs. 7pm

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Peoples Bank Theatre, Thurs. 8 pm

Friday, July 22nd

Christmas in July with Vendors & Music at the Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 5-9 pm

Blues & Brews Cruise on the Valley Gen Featuring Generation Gap Band, Fri. 6 pm

Adelphia Summer Series: Steve Earle & The Dukes, Fri. 7 pm

Saturday, July 23rd

Cemetery Tours: The Thrill of Victory Driving Tour at the Castle, Sat. 10 am-2 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: “Jessie Debar-Stevens Trio at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30- 9:30 pm

Adelphia Summer Series: Ying Yang Twins, Paul Wall & Murphy Lee, Sat. 9 pm

Live Music: The Settlement at the Cocktail Bar, Sat. 98 am

