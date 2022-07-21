Advertisement

Belpre man arrested and charged with Rape involving one-year old

Milford Eagle III, 27-years-old
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man is facing a Rape charge involving a one-year-old child.

According to a news release from the Southeast Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, 27-year-old Milford Eagle III was arrested for engaging in sexual conduct with a one-year-old child.

The release says the Belpre Police Department was given information on July 14th by the Internet Crimes Against Children regarding Eagle having, making, and/or distributing child pornography.

A video or picture allegedly showed an infant child being sexually assaulted by an adult.

During the investigation, authorities seized Eagle’s cellphone when collecting evidence.

The release says authorities found another video file on the phone that showed an infant child being assaulted by an adult male.  The surroundings in the video appeared to be Eagle’s residence.

A tattoo on the adult’s left hand in the video appeared to be the same tattoo that Eagle has on his hand.

Eagle is charged with Rape, a felony of the 1st degree.  He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task helped the Belpre Police Department with the investigation.

