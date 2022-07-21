Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A former Parkersburg South teacher has pleaded guilty to third degree sexual assault.

23-year-old Abby Gonzales was given a 90-day sentence which was suspended. She will have to serve two years of unsupervised probation and loss her teaching license. Gonzales will also have a lifetime registration as a registered sex offender and pay around $270 in court cost and fines.

Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure says the sentencing was part of a plea agreement that the victim and their family agreed with.

Lefebure says a new law recently went into effect that protects any information connected with sexual assault and abuse cases prevents more information about the case being released.

Wood County Schools Communication Coordinator Michael Erb says the school system found out about Gonzales involvement in the case when Gonzales entered the plea agreement.

The Wood County School Board was set to vote on Gonzales request to transfer from Parkersburg South to Jefferson Elementary at its meeting on June 14. Gonzales put in her resignation before that vote took place. No reason was given at the time for the resignation.

