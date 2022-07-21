Advertisement

Local College Student Receives Scholarship After Completing an Unique Project

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Local college student received a scholarship for completing an interesting project...

Jacob Warfield interned with Micro Machine Works in Vincent OH over the past year in order to complete his Associates Degree in Mechatronics and Robotics.

While completing his internship he was given a project by the Harmar Masonic Lodge #390 to replicate an emblem that topped a Masonic staff.

Warfield, who is still working with Micro Machine Works, talked about how he was able to complete such a unique project.

Warfield said, “I had to use some skills that I got from school, some skills I learned here, and a lot of time. Using all my resources of asking older guys who have been here for a while, what would be the best way to do it, and just a lot of time.”

Warfield will be attending Ohio University in the fall to work towards a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

