Local college student receives scholarship after completing unique project

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

A local college student received a scholarship for completing an interesting project.

Jacob Warfield interned with Micro Machine Works in Vincent, Ohio, over the past year to complete his Associate’s Degree in Mechatronics and Robotics.

While completing his internship, he was given a project by the Harmar Masonic Lodge #390 to replicate an emblem that topped a Masonic staff.

Warfield, who is still working with Micro Machine Works, talked about how he was able to complete such a unique project.

Warfield said, “I had to use some skills that I got from school, some skills I learned here, and a lot of time. Using all my resources of asking older guys who have been here for a while, what would be the best way to do it, and just a lot of time.”

Warfield will attend Ohio University in the fall to work towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

