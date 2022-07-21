Advertisement

Local college student receives scholarship after completing unique project

WTAP News @ 6
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

A local college student received a scholarship for completing an interesting project.

Jacob Warfield interned with Micro Machine Works in Vincent, Ohio, over the past year to complete his Associate’s Degree in Mechatronics and Robotics.

While completing his internship, he was given a project by the Harmar Masonic Lodge #390 to replicate an emblem that topped a Masonic staff.

Warfield, who is still working with Micro Machine Works, talked about how he was able to complete such a unique project.

Warfield said, “I had to use some skills that I got from school, some skills I learned here, and a lot of time. Using all my resources of asking older guys who have been here for a while, what would be the best way to do it, and just a lot of time.”

Warfield will attend Ohio University in the fall to work towards a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We spoke with attorney on business owner winning his lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Businessman wins lawsuit against Parkersburg city officials
Former PSHS Teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges
Former PSHS teacher pleads guilty to third degree sexual assault charge
Car flipped over on Grand Central Ave.
Car flips over on Grand Central Ave.
The Landing Dispensary
The Landing Dispensary set to open Friday
Parkersburg Police Chief: No assault reported at City Park

Latest News

WTAP News @ 6 - College student earns scholarship
WTAP News @ 6 - College student earns scholarship
Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring drivers to combat speeding
Ohio State Highway Patrol monitoring drivers to combat speeding
Belpre man charged with Rape involving one-year-old child
WTAP News @ 5 - VOD Belpre man arrested on Rape charge involving one-year-old child
Fred E. Morehead Obit
Obituary: Morehead, Fred E.