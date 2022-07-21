Advertisement

Obituary: Butler, Sharon Marie

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sharon Marie Butler, 72, of Reedy, WV, passed away on July 18, 2022, at Camden-Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, WV.

She was born on October 16, 1949, a daughter of the late Otho Lee and Carrie Alice Williams of Reedy, WV.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Danny Charlie Butler; children, Steve Butler, Amy Cole (Todd), and Ann Chapman; grandchildren, Tyler Chapman (Mikaela), Allie Groves (Drew), Seth Chapman, and Johnny Cole; sister, Cheryl Summerfield (Sammy) and Lisa Brookover.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Tim Foster.

Sharon worked at the Ashley Outlet Store (later Spencer Outlet) in Spencer in the 1970s and 1980s with her mother, Carrie Williams. She also worked for Committee on Aging, caring for and assisting the residents of Roane County. Later, when Amish families moved into the area, she would be their transport to the store, doctor’s offices, and work.

Sharon always loved helping others that needed it. She never knew a stranger. Sharon also loved spending time with her family and enjoyed playing the piano, reading, and going on bus trips to different places.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery. The Butler family requests no flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://linkprotect.cudasvc.com/url?a=https%3a%2f%2fwww.stumpfuneralhomes.com&c=E,1,P71uzUtzaJgjfrbAsqg3UbWjB6po4niZRt3fihuMK6Hm86r3U8E9mgLxET9-BRI0121XNbPtjJbx5Uq_-3JehWMx4BFSUf6c0wF0x_H5zTTMAr0GGLoQ9ECKbL0,&typo=1

