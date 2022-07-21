Obituary: Gribble, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Gribble, 69, of Parkersburg, WV, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1952, a daughter of the late Hayward Gribble and Garoldine (Day) Gribble.

Carol accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful follower of Christ. She attended Harmony Baptist Church, where her brother, Tom, pastors, and occasionally attended Porterfield Baptist Church, where her son, Eric, serves as Associate Pastor. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her two children Charity Horton (David) and Eric Leeson (Shellie); one brother, Tom Gribble (Carole); two sisters, Mary Humphries (Steve) and Mona Strong (Roger); three sisters-in-law, Deloris Gribble, Carol “Sue” Gribble, and Bonnie Gribble; six grandchildren, Takoda, Logan and Landyn Horton and Isabella, Xavier and Isaiah Leeson; and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Dale Gribble, Denzil Gribble, and Mark Gribble.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, with Pastors Tom Gribble and Eric Leeson officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 22, and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens.

For those wishing to share an expression of sympathy or memory with the Gribble family, please visit vaughankimes.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.